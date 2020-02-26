Trump, Melania relish Bukhara's naan, sikandari raan

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania enjoyed the "Trump platter" specially laid out for them at the famed Bukhara restaurant of ITC Maurya, where the couple stayed during their visit to Delhi. They relished the table-sized 'naan' and 'sikandari raan', a dish of roasted mutton leg for which the over four-decade-old restaurant is known for, according to the sources.

The president's daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner were also at the Bukhara. The Trumps were also gifted aprons, which have the trademark horse painted by M F Husian replicated on them, sources said.

Legend has it that Husain was so impressed with Bukhara that he painted his trademark horse on his canvas while having food at the restaurant. This trademark horse has been replicated on the aprons that are given as mementos to the guests. On Monday, when the Trumps arrived at the hotel, they were accorded a traditional welcome, and when they left on Tuesday, they were given a special parting gift.

Hotel authorities, however, remained tight-lipped. The entire hotel was booked for the US delegation accompanying Trump.

The president stayed in the grand presidential suite of the five-star property, which has hosted his predecessor Barack Obama, and other US presidents like George W Bush and Bill Clinton. When Obama had stayed at the hotel, the Bukhara had laid out the "Obama platter" for him and had introduced the special "Clinton Platter" and "Chelsea Platter" at the time of Clinton's visit.

Trump, who was on his maiden visit to India, landed in Delhi on Monday evening after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad and visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra. The hotel was under a three-tier security cover and the Indian security agencies were working in close coordination with the US Secret Service. PTI PR/SLB

