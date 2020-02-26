Sonia says Centre, Delhi govt responsible for violence; demands Shah's resignation

The Congress on Wednesday held the central and Delhi governments responsible for the communal violence in the city that left at least 24 dead with party president Sonia Gandhi demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. Addressing a rare press conference at the party headquarters after chairing a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, she alleged there was a "well-planned" conspiracy behind the violence that has also led to injuries to more than 200 people over the past three days.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also led a peace march from the party headquarters in the afternoon in which a number of senior Congress leaders participated and said that Shah should resign as he and the central government failed to maintain peace. The CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, deliberated on the issue and passed a resolution, demanding answers from both the governments, while also urging the people of Delhi to "reject the politics of hate and do their best in healing the rifts caused by these shameful events".

"After reviewing the situation, the CWC is of the firm opinion that what has happened in Delhi is a colossal failure of duty for which the entire responsibility must be borne by the central government and particularly the home minister and (the CWC) calls upon the home minister to tender his resignation immediately," Gandhi said reading out the CWC resolution. "Union Home Minister Shah must take responsibility for the violence in Delhi and resign," she said.

She went on to attack the AAP dispensation, saying Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government are "equally responsible for not activating the administration" to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony. The Delhi chief minister must be visible in the affected areas and be in communication with people, she said. "It is the collective failure of the two governments that has resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city which threatens to become worse by the day," she said.

The Congress plans to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday and would hand over a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over the issue. The party had planned a march after the CWC meeting but postponed as the President gave time for Thursday. Priyanka urged party leaders to visit affected areas and spread the message of peace and brotherhood.

She also accused the government of having "destroyed" Delhi, where people from across the country come to seek employment. "This is our city. People come here to find work. Today, fire and hatred is being spread in this city. We are a party that has helped in the freedom struggle and it is our duty to bring peace and maintain harmony. I urge every one of you to spread the message of love and brotherhood," she told the workers.

The Congress president at her first press conference in many years hit out at BJP leader Kapil Mishra for making a statement that allegedly incited the violence in the city. "The conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls and BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred. On Sunday, a BJP leader gave an inflammatory speech, giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police," she said.

"The CWC demands answers to these questions -- Where was the Home Minister and what was he doing since last Sunday? Where was the Chief Minister of Delhi and what was he doing since last Sunday?" she said. "Why were additional security forces not called immediately when it was clear that the situation was beyond the control of the Delhi police," Gandhi asked.

On whether the Congress is demanding deployment of the Army in riot-hit areas, Gandhi said the CWC resolution mentions the need to deploy paramilitary forces. Gandhi also found the "silence" of the top leadership in the Central and the Delhi governments "rather shocking".

"Though I have seen some comments on social media, formally nobody has come out with a positive message," she said. She said that during the Vajpayee government, whenever there was any such crisis he would call an all-party meeting.

"Unfortunately and sadly, we have to say that ever since the Modi government has come in, no such meeting has ever been called," she said. The Congress also hit out at Modi on his Twitter message, saying, "Dear PM, You are an avid social media user yet you found time only after 3 days to address citizens of Delhi. Not only is your message too little, too late but also comes only after Congress President Sonia Gandhi questioned your silence on the matter and demanded HM's resignation."

The CWC resolution also appealed to the people of Delhi to "reject the politics of hate and...to help rebuild all that has been lost and to ensure that such events do not take place ever again". It also called upon party leaders and workers to visit the violence-hit areas and extend all support to the affected families and to help build bridges. "This would be the most fitting tribute to Mother India," she said.

"The CWC believes the situation is grave and an urgent action is required and adequate security forces must be deployed," Gandhi said.

