Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia says Centre, Delhi govt responsible for violence; demands Shah's resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:55 IST
Sonia says Centre, Delhi govt responsible for violence; demands Shah's resignation

The Congress on Wednesday held the central and Delhi governments responsible for the communal violence in the city that left at least 24 dead with party president Sonia Gandhi demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. Addressing a rare press conference at the party headquarters after chairing a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, she alleged there was a "well-planned" conspiracy behind the violence that has also led to injuries to more than 200 people over the past three days.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also led a peace march from the party headquarters in the afternoon in which a number of senior Congress leaders participated and said that Shah should resign as he and the central government failed to maintain peace. The CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, deliberated on the issue and passed a resolution, demanding answers from both the governments, while also urging the people of Delhi to "reject the politics of hate and do their best in healing the rifts caused by these shameful events".

"After reviewing the situation, the CWC is of the firm opinion that what has happened in Delhi is a colossal failure of duty for which the entire responsibility must be borne by the central government and particularly the home minister and (the CWC) calls upon the home minister to tender his resignation immediately," Gandhi said reading out the CWC resolution. "Union Home Minister Shah must take responsibility for the violence in Delhi and resign," she said.

She went on to attack the AAP dispensation, saying Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government are "equally responsible for not activating the administration" to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony. The Delhi chief minister must be visible in the affected areas and be in communication with people, she said. "It is the collective failure of the two governments that has resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city which threatens to become worse by the day," she said.

The Congress plans to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday and would hand over a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over the issue. The party had planned a march after the CWC meeting but postponed as the President gave time for Thursday. Priyanka urged party leaders to visit affected areas and spread the message of peace and brotherhood.

She also accused the government of having "destroyed" Delhi, where people from across the country come to seek employment. "This is our city. People come here to find work. Today, fire and hatred is being spread in this city. We are a party that has helped in the freedom struggle and it is our duty to bring peace and maintain harmony. I urge every one of you to spread the message of love and brotherhood," she told the workers.

The Congress president at her first press conference in many years hit out at BJP leader Kapil Mishra for making a statement that allegedly incited the violence in the city. "The conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls and BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred. On Sunday, a BJP leader gave an inflammatory speech, giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police," she said.

"The CWC demands answers to these questions -- Where was the Home Minister and what was he doing since last Sunday? Where was the Chief Minister of Delhi and what was he doing since last Sunday?" she said. "Why were additional security forces not called immediately when it was clear that the situation was beyond the control of the Delhi police," Gandhi asked.

On whether the Congress is demanding deployment of the Army in riot-hit areas, Gandhi said the CWC resolution mentions the need to deploy paramilitary forces. Gandhi also found the "silence" of the top leadership in the Central and the Delhi governments "rather shocking".

"Though I have seen some comments on social media, formally nobody has come out with a positive message," she said. She said that during the Vajpayee government, whenever there was any such crisis he would call an all-party meeting.

"Unfortunately and sadly, we have to say that ever since the Modi government has come in, no such meeting has ever been called," she said. The Congress also hit out at Modi on his Twitter message, saying, "Dear PM, You are an avid social media user yet you found time only after 3 days to address citizens of Delhi. Not only is your message too little, too late but also comes only after Congress President Sonia Gandhi questioned your silence on the matter and demanded HM's resignation."

The CWC resolution also appealed to the people of Delhi to "reject the politics of hate and...to help rebuild all that has been lost and to ensure that such events do not take place ever again". It also called upon party leaders and workers to visit the violence-hit areas and extend all support to the affected families and to help build bridges. "This would be the most fitting tribute to Mother India," she said.

"The CWC believes the situation is grave and an urgent action is required and adequate security forces must be deployed," Gandhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.ATHLETICS The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics i...

FOREX-Dollar rises with stocks, investors stay cautious

The U.S. dollar rebounded on Wednesday from a two-week low hit in the previous session in step with U.S. equity markets, though moves were muted as investors remained cautious as the coronavirus continues to spread. The dollar index was 0.1...

Mankading within rules but batters can be warned before dismissal: Mandhana

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday said the rules permit the bowlers to resort to Mankading but the batters could be warned before being dismissed. The debate over this method of dismissal was ignited again when Englands Katheri...

BAI expresses dismay over use of "effusive terms of praise" for Modi by Justice Arun Mishra

The Bar Association of India Wednesday expressed concern and dismay over the use of effusive terms of praise and adulation by Supreme Court Judge Justice Arun Mishra for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying such a statement impinges upon th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020