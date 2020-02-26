'Keep control on your language', Harayana Assembly Speaker to INLD's Abhay Chautala after argument

Upset at not being permitted to expand the scope of the question he had raised in the Assembly, INLD's lone legislator Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday indulged in an argument with the House Speaker, prompting the latter to advise him to keep control on his language. During the Question Hour, Chautala had sought to know from Home Minister Anil Vij the details of expenditure incurred in organizing the "Anti-Corruption Day" function at Panchkula on December 9 last year as well as district-wise number of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the state during the period from January 1, 2015, till date.

While the opposition member was raising some points concerning his question, he also tried to raise the "paddy scam" and some other alleged scams in the state during the BJP government. "Every day there are newspaper reports about paddy scam," Chautala said.

As soon as he had said this, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta asked him to limit himself to the question he had asked in the House. "Sir, the paddy scam is also related to corruption, which is my main question. The minister has to give his reply to it and no one should have any objection," Chautala said.

To this, the Speaker told him that "all these issues cannot be discussed as part of your question during Question Hour. Limit yourself to the question you have asked". When Chautala pointed out that he was raising the matter related to corruption, the Speaker told him, "No, this is not related to that question. Ask specific questions."

"Do you have objection if I ask such questions, which pertain to corruption?" Chautala asked. The Speaker replied by saying, "I have no objection, but ask specific questions. Keep control on your language."

Chautala then said, "When slogans like Gau Mata Ki Jai and Bharat Mata Ki Jai are raised, then time is the House is not wasted, but objection is raised when I raise corruption issues." "Does the minister have any objection, let him answer," Chautala told the Chair.

At this, Minister Vij got up and referring to Abhay said, "The other questions you are raising pertain to separate departments." Replying to his main question, Vij said, "From 2015 to 2019, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 811 cases were registered."

Vij said 107 cases were canceled, 17 went untraced, 120 are under investigation, 112 ended in conviction. In 193 cases, there were acquittals, 262 are under trial and appeal has been filed in 80 cases, he added. The minister informed the House that the amount spent in organizing the "Anti Corruption Day" function in Panchkula was Rs 5.53 lakh.

After Vij had given his reply, Chautala said he wanted to seek more details from him. The Speaker asked him to take his seat, on which the Indian National Lok Dal legislator said in an angry tone, "Is this the way?"

"Your way is not right, you have asked two supplementary questions. If you want more details, then you give in writing. The Question Hour is not only for one question, other members to have to ask their questions. You cannot infringe on their rights. You are deviating from issue," the Speaker told Chautala. Chautala insisted that he had not asked any supplementary question.

The Speaker later asked Congress member Geeta Bhukkal to ask her questions. Later in the day while participating in a debate on the Governor's Address, Chautala staged a walkout when the Deputy Speaker did not allow him more time to speak during the discussion.

