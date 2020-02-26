Delhi violence: AAP demands action against BJP leaders, narco test on SHOs of affected areas

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Abhay Verma for allegedly instigating people during communal clashes in Delhi that claimed 24 lives. Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on the last day of a special three-day session, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded that there should be a narco-analysis test on SHOs of riot-hit areas so that the "truth comes out".

He also sought to know why the police are not taking strict action against Mishra and Verma, the Laxmi Nagar MLA, despite their being sufficient evidence against them. Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey demanded Mishra's arrested over the allegedly provocative speech that he made shortly before the violence erupted in parts of northeast Delhi.

Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan said the BJP leader openly instigated people, but no action has been taken against him yet. Social Welfare Minister and Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam also called for action against Mishra, former Karawal Nagar MLA.

On Sunday, Mishra gave an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the roads blocked by anti-CAA protesters in Jafarabad and Bhahanpura areas vacated in three days, failing which, he said, people would hit the streets. The violence that began on Sunday spread across northeast Delhi. More than 200 people were injured in the clashes.

Chandni Chowk MLA Prahlad Singh Sahani demanded action against Verma. On Tuesday, videos surfaced on social media purportedly showing Verma raising inflammatory slogans.

Later in the day, the BJP MLA claimed shops were shut in his area due to rumours and he had stepped out to urge locals and shopkeepers to maintain calm and open their shops. "I went around the area asking locals and shopkeepers not to pay heed to rumours and be normal.

"As I went around urging shopkeepers to open their shops, people gathered there raised slogans. I don't think anyone chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' was doing anything wrong," he had said. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri hit out at the AAP government, alleging that it has failed to serve the people of the national capital.

In the last five years, not a single bus has been added to the fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), he claimed. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP had promised to open 20 new colleges in the national capital, but no new college has been opened by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation.

He also claimed that the AAP government did not do anything to reduce the pollution level in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.