Delhi violence: AAP demands action against BJP leaders, narco test on SHOs of affected areas

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Abhay Verma for allegedly instigating people during communal clashes in Delhi that claimed 24 lives. Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on the last day of a special three-day session, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded that there should be a narco-analysis test on SHOs of riot-hit areas so that the "truth comes out".

He also sought to know why the police are not taking strict action against Mishra and Verma, the Laxmi Nagar MLA, despite their being sufficient evidence against them. Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey demanded Mishra's arrested over the allegedly provocative speech that he made shortly before the violence erupted in parts of northeast Delhi.

Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan said the BJP leader openly instigated people, but no action has been taken against him yet. Social Welfare Minister and Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam also called for action against Mishra, former Karawal Nagar MLA.

On Sunday, Mishra gave an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the roads blocked by anti-CAA protesters in Jafarabad and Bhahanpura areas vacated in three days, failing which, he said, people would hit the streets. The violence that began on Sunday spread across northeast Delhi. More than 200 people were injured in the clashes.

Chandni Chowk MLA Prahlad Singh Sahani demanded action against Verma. On Tuesday, videos surfaced on social media purportedly showing Verma raising inflammatory slogans.

Later in the day, the BJP MLA claimed shops were shut in his area due to rumours and he had stepped out to urge locals and shopkeepers to maintain calm and open their shops. "I went around the area asking locals and shopkeepers not to pay heed to rumours and be normal.

"As I went around urging shopkeepers to open their shops, people gathered there raised slogans. I don't think anyone chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' was doing anything wrong," he had said. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri hit out at the AAP government, alleging that it has failed to serve the people of the national capital.

In the last five years, not a single bus has been added to the fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), he claimed. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP had promised to open 20 new colleges in the national capital, but no new college has been opened by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation.

He also claimed that the AAP government did not do anything to reduce the pollution level in Delhi.

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Soccer-Tottenham's Alli charged over coronavirus prank

Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after mocking the coronavirus outbreak. Alli posted a video on social media of himself at an airport wearing a mask and apparent...

Mahila Panchayat's office set ablaze in riot-hit Gokalpuri: DCW chief Maliwal

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said an office of the Mahila Panchayat of the panel was set ablaze in riot-hit northeast Delhis Gokalpuri area.Maliwal shared images of the burnt office on Twitter and said the rio...

AAP's Sanjay Singh takes out peace march in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh took out a peace march in east Delhis Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency on Wednesday in a bid to ease tensions after three days of communal violence. Chants of Hindu-Muslim, Sikh-Issai Sab Hain Bhai-Bhai, Bha...

Cuba puts leading dissident on trial, his supporters say

One of Communist-run Cubas leading dissidents, Jose Daniel Ferrer, was due to go on trial on Wednesday on charges of abducting and assaulting a man, his supporters said, in a controversial case that is being closely watched worldwide.The Cu...
