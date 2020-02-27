Trump Campaign files lawsuit against NYT

The Trump Campaign on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, alleging that the newspaper falsely reported that they had a pact with Russia to exchange a favourable foreign policy for help defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections. The lawsuit, filed in the New York State Supreme Court, aims to hold the news organisation accountable for "intentionally publishing false statements against President Trump's campaign", it said in a statement.

"Today the President's re-election campaign filed a suit against the New York Times for falsely stating the campaign had an overarching deal with Vladimir Putin's oligarchy to help the campaign against Hillary Clinton in exchange for a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from... economic sanctions," said Jenna Ellis, Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J Trump for President, Inc. He said the statements were 100 per cent false and defamatory.

"The complaint alleges that the The Times was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process," Ellis said.

