Case against 21 people in Moradabad for making inflammatory statements

A case has been filed against 21 people, including Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh (VHM) district president Satish Dhal, for making inflammatory statements and attempting to vitiate the atmosphere of the area.

  • Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 10:46 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 10:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A case has been filed against 21 people, including Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh (VHM) district president Satish Dhal, for making inflammatory statements and attempting to vitiate the atmosphere of the area. According to Civil Lines police station inspector Nawal Marwaha, the accused were protesting against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for his statement that 15 crore Muslims are more than a match for the country's 100 crore Hindus.

"The accused also burnt the effigy of the leader," he told ANI. On February 20, while addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally, at Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Pathan had said, "time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores."

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

