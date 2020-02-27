Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong govt in Punjab suffering from 'karo na' virus: Opposition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 11:35 IST
Cong govt in Punjab suffering from 'karo na' virus: Opposition
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Opposition in Punjab Assembly held a protest outside the House against the Congress-led government on Thursday, alleging that the current dispensation was suffering from the "Karo na (don't do) virus". "Employees have not been given anything in the last three years. Be it pending dearness allowance and arrears," Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Romana said outside the Assembly.

"The state government is suffering from 'Karo na' (don't do) virus. It has done nothing in the last three years on any front," he said, in an apparent pun on the word 'coronavirus'. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the distribution of free smartphones was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The members of the Aam Aadmi Party also took up the issue of the alleged failure of the government in keeping their promises. They put on masks as a sign of protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Tahir Hussain's call records will reveal Kejriwal's involvement in Delhi violence: Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday alleged in a tweet that AAP leader and Municipal Councillor Tahir Hussains phone call details will reveal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Sing...

Sonia Gandhi-led Cong delegation meets Kovind over Delhi violence

A delegation of senior Congress leaders, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi.The delegation, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi A...

Differently-abled man attacked by mob while praying in mosque in Mustafabad

Feroz Akhtar, who is differently-abled, was beaten with sticks by a mob that entered a mosque when he was offering prayers in northeast Delhis Mustafabad, his wife Sanjeeda claimed. One of the riot-affected victims being treated at Lok Naya...

DMK MLA KPP Samy dead

DMK MLA and former Minister KPP Samy died here on Thursday following illness, party sourcessaid. DMK President M K Stalin condoled his partycolleagues death and recalled his various contributions, especially to the fishermen community.The 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020