Cong govt in Punjab suffering from 'karo na' virus: Opposition

The Opposition in Punjab Assembly held a protest outside the House against the Congress-led government on Thursday, alleging that the current dispensation was suffering from the "Karo na (don't do) virus". "Employees have not been given anything in the last three years. Be it pending dearness allowance and arrears," Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Romana said outside the Assembly.

"The state government is suffering from 'Karo na' (don't do) virus. It has done nothing in the last three years on any front," he said, in an apparent pun on the word 'coronavirus'. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the distribution of free smartphones was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The members of the Aam Aadmi Party also took up the issue of the alleged failure of the government in keeping their promises. They put on masks as a sign of protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

