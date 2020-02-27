Left Menu
Delhi violence was pre-planned, says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday said that the Delhi violence was "pre-planned". He demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 13:56 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 13:56 IST
NCP leader Nawab Malik talking to ANI in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday said that the Delhi violence was "pre-planned". He demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Supreme Court has said that several lives could have been saved. It indicated that the riots were pre-planned. Police were given some kind of order for not acting. Amit Shah must resign as he doesn't have a moral right to stay in the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs," Malik told ANI here.

He alleged that people in the ruling party are behind the violence and said that the government has failed to maintain peace in Delhi. "A case should be registered against those who have given provocative speeches including Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur. Thakur had raised 'goli maro' slogans. No one is above the law a case should be registered against them. They must be arrested," he said.

Malik also demanded action from the Central government and said Thakur must be expelled from the Cabinet. Violent clashes erupted between two factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in parts of northeast Delhi, leading to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days, in which at least 34 people died and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

