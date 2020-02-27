Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Mahathir says Parliament will pick new PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:38 IST
Malaysia's Mahathir says Parliament will pick new PM

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 27 (AP) Malaysian interim leader Mahathir Mohamad says Parliament will pick a new prime minister after the king failed to establish who has majority support following the collapse of the ruling coalition. Mahathir met the king earlier Thursday.

He says the monarch couldn't find a candidate with a clear majority to lead the nation after consulting all 222 lawmakers. He says the king decided to have the lower house of Parliament vote on a new leader on Monday. If the voting ends in an impasse, a snap election will be called.

A failed bid by Mahathir's supporters to form a new government without his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim, and Mahathir's shock resignation have led to the collapse of the ruling alliance and plunged the country into political limbo. (AP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

BoE's Carney urges City of London to step up ahead of climate summit

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called on Londons money managers on Thursday to help speed a transition to a low-carbon future, aiming to usher in a new era where every professional financial decision takes climate change into account....

Indonesia seeks Saudi help over suspension of entry for Umrah pilgrimage

Indonesias foreign minister on Thursday urged Saudi Arabia to allow its citizens to continue their Umrah pilgrimage after hundreds were stranded at Jakarta airport when the kingdom suspended foreign entry for the Umrah over coronavirus conc...

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm NEW DELHI DEL23 DL-VIOLENCE-SITUATION Shops shut, eerie calm prevails in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi New Delhi Sporadic violence was reported from riot-hit areas in northea...

Nitin Gadkari gives away awards to MSMEs for excellent performance

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs and Road Transport Highways has stated that the Government of India is working on reducing restrictions in order to increase ease of doing business in MSME Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020