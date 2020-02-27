Left Menu
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut to visit Ayodhya ahead of party chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will visit Ayodhya on Thursday, ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to the city.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:17 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will visit Ayodhya on Thursday, ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to the city. Raut will also meet the district magistrate and make necessary arrangements for the visit.

"On the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram," Raut had informed on January 22. He had also said that Ministers of its alliance partners (Congress and NCP) can also accompany the Chief Minister.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed in November last year after the BJP failed to prove its majority in the State Assembly. This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the Chief Minister in November last year.

Shiv Sena, a former ally of Bharatiya Janata Party, is a strong supporter of the construction of a Ram Temple at the Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

