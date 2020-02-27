Left Menu
Youth to be LJP's focus in Bihar polls

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:08 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:08 IST
The young voters of Bihar will be the focus of the Lok Janshakti Party during its campaign for the state assembly polls slated for later this year, the party said on Thursday

LJP president Chirag Paswan has prefixed his Twitter handle with "Yuva Bihari" (young Bihari) and has been touring the state to gather supporters for the party's rally on April 14 in Patna

He has named his statewide yatra as 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. The LJP is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, which also includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United).

