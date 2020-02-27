Minister raises Delhi violence issue in Punjab Assembly, says national capital is in state of turmoil

Punjab Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday raised the issue of recent Delhi violence and killings during the Zero Hour of the Budget Session at the Vidhan Sabha. The Cooperation Minister said the national capital is in the state of turmoil and the killing of humanity on day by day is a disgraceful stigma on the democratic and secular fabric of the country.

He said that all this happened when US President Donald Trump was being given a dinner party in Delhi. "Thus, this phenomenon created a bad image of the country in the eyes of foreign dignitaries as the Delhi Police and the Union Home Ministry proved to be failed miserably to stop the violence," he said. Randhawa on the sidelines of the floor of the House said that "we will not tolerate filthy intentions of Human rights violators at all."

The minister also lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, who are sharing the power in Union Government. "The silence on the discrimination against the minorities on the part of SAD, which said to be representing Sikhs, is unacceptable," he said. Randhawa, an MLA from Dera Baba Nanak, said that the Delhi High Court directed action against three BJP leaders for hate speeches, condemning the Delhi violence, "but it is unfortunate that the concerned judge was transferred."

At least 38 people have died in the violence in Delhi as of today, which ensued after clashes between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

