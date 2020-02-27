Politicians hail nod to bill on teaching Marathi in schools

Politicians across party lines on Thursday welcomed the Maharashtra Assembly passing a bill that makes it compulsory for schools in the state to teach Marathi Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi said he felt happy over the passage of the bill, which was passed unanimously in the Lower House.

The bill was passed in the legislative council on Wednesday Each person should learn Marathi in Maharashtra.

Because Marathi is the language of the state. I am happy that the bill has been passed, Azmi told reporters outside the legislature building here The MLA said he tells people from all religions to learn Marathi if they were to stay in the state.

Azmi wondered why students from schools in the state opt for foreign languages like French instead of Marathi Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande, too, hailed the development.

It is a golden moment that the government, of which the Shiv Sena is a part, has brought this law, she told reporters Maharashtra Housing minister Jitendra Awhad said mandating schools to teach Marathi subject will help spread the language.

People from different regions of the country come to Maharashtra. Marathi will spread if they learn the language," the NCP minister told reporters.

