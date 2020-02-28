Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge mulls holding Russian firm linked to election meddling in contempt

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 03:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 03:18 IST
U.S. judge mulls holding Russian firm linked to election meddling in contempt

A federal judge is weighing civil contempt charges against a Russian company accused of funding a Russian troll farm's interference in the 2016 U.S. election to boost President Donald Trump's candidacy after prosecutors accused the St. Petersburg-based firm of defying subpoenas to hand over documents.

Prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich to hold Concord Management and Consulting LLC - a company that prosecutors said is controlled by a businessman named Evgeny Prigozhin with ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin - in contempt. Friedrich on Thursday ordered company representatives to appear in court on Monday for a contempt hearing. Prosecutors said in a court filing that Concord has ignored several subpoenas seeking documents such as corporate registration records, company internet IP addresses and other files relating to its officers.

Concord was charged in 2018 with conspiracy to defraud the United States for its role in election meddling aimed at sowing discord in the United States, helping Trump and harming his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller at the time charged 13 Russian individuals and three companies accused of engaging in "information warfare against the United States."

It is one of the last remaining cases stemming from Mueller's probe. Concord has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to have the charges dismissed. Mueller documented Russian election interference but found insufficient evidence to demonstrate a criminal conspiracy between Trump's campaign team and Moscow.

Prosecutors accused Concord of controlling the funding, recommending personnel and overseeing the activities of a propaganda campaign carried out by another company named in the indictment as the Internet Research Agency. Prigozhin is a Russian catering tycoon nicknamed "Putin's cook" by Russian media because of banquets he has organized for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The American justice system has a paramount interest in conducting trials with all admissible evidence," the prosecution said in its brief. "Concord thus produced no responsive records for four of the six categories of subpoenaed records, including one category - records that identify IP addresses used by Concord - for which virtually any business would possess responsive records." Among the federal prosecutors who signed the brief was Adam Jed, one of the original prosecutors on Mueller's team who this month withdrew from another case arising from the investigation - the trial of Trump's longtime friend Roger Stone - after Attorney General William Barr and others intervened to roll back the prosecution's sentencing recommendation for Stone.

The Republican operative was sentenced last week to three years and four months in prison after being convicted of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Duffy resurfaces with tale of being held captive; NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at emotional LA tribute and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.British singer Duffy resurfaces with tale of being held captiveBritish singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been raped and drugged and h...

Urgent need to change laws to curb crimes against women: Uddhav Thackeray on 'Disha' like Act for Maharashtra

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited Andhra Pradesh recently to get information about the Disha Act, which provides for harsher punishments for crimes against women, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray told the state Assembly. The Th...

U.S. spy agencies monitor coronavirus spread, concerns about India -sources

U.S. intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus and the ability of governments to respond, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, warning that there were concerns about how India would cope with a wide...

WRAPUP 1-Turkey, with more dead troops, won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe -official

Turkey, faced with a new wave of Syrian migrants and 22 more dead soldiers in Idlib, will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official said late on Thursday as President Tayyip Erdogan chaired an emergency ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020