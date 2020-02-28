Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong police arrest media tycoon Jimmy Lai on illegal assembly charges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 12:45 IST
Hong Kong police arrest media tycoon Jimmy Lai on illegal assembly charges

Hong Kong police arrested publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists on Friday on charges of illegal assembly, drawing condemnation from international rights groups. Lai, a self-made millionaire who has made financial contributions to Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and has been a target of criticism for mainland Chinese media, was picked up by police at his house, Cable TV and TVB News reported.

Apple Daily, one of the publications under media company Next Digital in which Lai is non-executive chairman, said he was accused of participating in an illegal march on Aug. 31. The newspaper said Lai had followed a crowd along a central route for two hours on that day, singing hymns and praying. Veteran democracy activists Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum were also arrested on Friday on the same charges, Cable TV reported.

"Earlier today, we arrested three local men, aged 63 to 72, for suspected participation in a non-approved gathering," Wong Tung Kwong, senior Hong Kong police superintendent of criminal deployment, told a media briefing. The three have been charged and will appear in court on May 5, he said. Police did not name those arrested, as per its standard practice. It also gave no further details.

Lai was seen by a Reuters reporter leaving the Kowloon City police station in a black Mercedes on Friday. He gave no comment. "The charges will not hinder our fight for democracy, freedom and our human right to continue to gather, march and protest," Lee told reporters in front of the Cheung Sha Wan police station.

Lai and Yeung could not be reached immediately for comment. ARRESTS CRITICISED

The arrests come after a period of relative calm in the Asian financial hub following months of intense anti-government protests. Hong Kong saw one of its worst clashes on Aug. 31, with police firing tear gas and water cannons at pro-democracy protesters who threw petrol bombs.

Authorities in Hong Kong have arrested more than 7,000 people for their involvement in the protests, many on charges of rioting that can carry jail terms of up to 10 years. It is unclear how many are still in custody. Public anger has grown over the months due to perceptions of China tightening its grip over the city. Beijing denies meddling and blames the West for fomenting unrest.

Lai was previously arrested in 2014 for refusing to leave a key pro-democracy protest site in the centre of the city. Following his arrest he resigned as editor in chief of Apple Daily. He has also come under scrutiny from Hong Kong's anti-graft agency when they raided his home in 2014. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement it was concerned about the arrests and called on the Hong Kong authorities to ensure freedoms like the right to protest enshrined in the city's basic law are respected.

Amnesty International said the arrests were "a shameless attempt to harass and silence those in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement" and called for an independent inquiry into police's handling of the protests - a core demand of protesters. Police has repeatedly said it has acted with restraint and has used minimum levels of force.

Hong Kong Democracy Council, a Washington based non- government organisation, said on Friday that the arrests were "blatant acts of political suppression by the Hong Kong government and the Chinese Communist Party". The group said in a statement it was demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Lai and the other pro-democracy activists.

The government did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Rolls-Royce reports $1.1 bln operating loss on Trent 1000

Aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 operating loss of 852 million pounds 1.11 billion, after the cost of tackling durability problems with its Trent 1000 engine eclipsed record engine deliveries and a good after-market performanc...

Exposure to air pollution linked with poor kidney health: Study

Living in areas with higher levels of air pollution is associated with an increased risk of developing kidney diseases, according to a study Researchers from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the US said the findings may be...

'Bumper Hour': Indian batting's test against New Zealand's short ball tactic

Their pride bruised and technique exposed in adverse conditions, Indias famed batting line-up will face its hour of reckoning against a New Zealand pace attack, threatening to be relentless with its short ball tactic in the second Test star...

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi on plea seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Sisodia

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police on a petition seeking registration of FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020