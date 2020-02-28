DMK MLA Kathavarayan passes away in Chennai
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA from Gudiyatham constituency in Vellore district S. Kathavarayan (58) died at a Chennai hospital on Friday.
The DMK legislator was admitted to the hospital a month ago and reportedly underwent heart surgery.
Kathavarayan was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from Gudiyatham (Reserved) constituency in the by-election held in April last year. (ANI)
