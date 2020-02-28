SAD joins farmers' protest outside Punjab finance minister's residence

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday joined the protest launched by families of debt-ridden farmers who committed suicides during the Congress regime over the non-fulfillment of the promise of a complete farm loan waiver. The farmers gathered in large numbers in the morning to protest outside the residence of Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

The police were deployed at the protest site to prevent any untoward incident. The demonstration was held on the same day Badal is scheduled to present the budgetary proposals for the financial year 2020-21 in the state assembly here.

This will be the fourth budget of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led government in the state. The state government is expected to focus on youngsters, farmers and employees in the budget. (ANI)

