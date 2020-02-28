Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indira, Manmohan's 'Raj dharma' was of equality, harmony; BJP has divisive mindset: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:52 IST
Indira, Manmohan's 'Raj dharma' was of equality, harmony; BJP has divisive mindset: Cong

The Congress on Friday slammed the BJP for attacking Sonia Gandhi over the party's 'Rajdharma' reminder, saying its leaders like Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh believed in equality and harmony, while the Modi government has a "divisive mindset" The party's attack at the BJP came after Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at Sonia Gandhi, saying "don't preach us Rajdharma".

The BJP's remarks came a day after the Congress leaders, led by Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum demanding resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "abdication of duty" during the communal violence in northeast Delhi. The party also reminded the Centre for its 'Rajdharma' "Indira ji, Rajiv ji, Manmohan Singh ji's Rajdharma, was that Rajdharma, in which equality, harmony was given priority. What you are doing, there is prejudice in that; there is a divisive mindset," the Congress posted on its official Twitter handle.

Congress Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi asserted that the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are linked with the additional questions being added to the NPR Singhvi's assertion at a press conference came after BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the communal violence in northeast Delhi was an outcome of "instigation" by Opposition leaders.

Prasad said the NPR was started by the Congress-led regime. "If Congress does something, it is good. But if we do the same thing, they provoke the people. What type of raj dharma is this?" he asked Hitting back at Prasad, Singhvi said, "Arrest all of us because we are speaking peacefully in a democratic country against what we believe is a wrong move. I am saying it right now and daring anyone to arrest me, that the NRC is wrong." "If you thing that is sedition. If you think that is anti-national. If you think that is provocation and incitement. I think it is a matter of shame if we have to live in a country where this free speech without violence, peaceful protest without violence is so treated," he said.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the BJP over Prasad's remarks on NPR and asked why doesn't he implement it in Bihar The BJP-JD(U) speaking one language in Bihar and another in Delhi, he said.

The Bihar Assembly recently passed a unanimous resolution against the new format of NPR and NRC Singhvi stated categorically, that according to the Congress, NRC is unconstitutional and wrong and should not happen.

"It divides the country. If you have courage...and if i am doing something unconstitutional, I am inciting somebody and doing something anti-national, then you should arrest me," he said Prasad, in his remarks, said, "Sonia Gandhi, please don't preach us 'raj dharma'; your record is full of twists and turns." Referring to the Congress chief's remarks of "fight to finish" at a rally in Ramlila Maidan last year, Prasad asked whether such remarks do not constitute provocation.

Slamming Prasad, the Congress said the BJP will not understand the fight to finish "Across that line are thieves, capitalist friend, rapists and hate and you are promoting it all," the party said in a tweet.

"Across this line are farmers, labourers, poor, women, youth and the protector of their interests - Congress," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Voting rights: Kerala NRIs demand changes to People Act

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 PTI The Kerala Non- Resident Indians NRI Commission on Friday demanded the right to vote from their workplace and passed a unanimous resolution seeking amendment to the Representation of the People Act in this reg...

Thai prime minister and colleagues survive censure vote

Bangkok, Feb 28 AP Thailands prime minister and five of his fellow Cabinet members on Friday defeated non-confidence motions filed against them in Parliament All six managed to gain votes of approval from more than half the 500 members of t...

Kerala dental hygienists demand inclusion in new Dental Commission Bill

Members of the Kerala Government Dental Hygienists Association held a protest on Friday alleging that they have been excluded from the draft of National Dental Commission NDC Bill 2020 that was released by the Ministry of Health and Family ...

Turkey threatens Europe with refugees after 33 troops killed

The presidents of Turkey and Russia spoke over the phone on Friday, a day after Syrian government airstrikes killed 33 Turkish troops, significantly ratcheting up tensions between Ankara and Moscow It was the highest number of Turkish soldi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020