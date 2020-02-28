Will forgive Prashant Kishor if he admits to plagiarism, says Shashwat Gautam

Shashwat Gautam, who has accused poll strategist Prashant Kishor of lifting his content for 'Baat Bihar ki' campaign, on Friday said that he will "forgive" the latter if he apologises. "If he (Prashant Kishor) seeks an apology, I will forgive him. If he doesn't, then the matter will be decided by the court. It is wrong on his part that he has stolen my idea from the website. It an intellectual property theft," Gautam, a data analytics coordinator with the Congress party, said while speaking to ANI.

An FIR has been lodged by Gautam against Kishor in Patna for allegedly plagiarising his content for the 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign. Kishor, who was expelled from the Janata Dal (United) by party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, launched his campaign on February 18.

At an event held recently, Kishor claimed that he aimed to make Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country. (ANI)

