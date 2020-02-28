Putin, Erdogan agree new measures needed to ease Syria tensions - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed during a phone call on Friday on the need for new measures to be put in place to ease tensions and normalise the situation in northwest Syria, the Kremlin said.

In a readout of the phone call, the Kremlin said Putin and Erdogan agreed to organise a top-level meeting to address the situation in Syria's Idlib province that the presidents said was a matter of "serious concern".

The call followed the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in a strike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.