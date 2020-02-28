Atishi appointed in-charge of AAP's Goa unit, Jarnail Singh of Punjab unit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday appointed its MLAs Atishi and Jarnail Singh as in-charge of the party's Goa and Punjab units respectively. The AAP would soon start organisation building operations in the two states, according to a statement

After getting a huge mandate in the Delhi polls, the party has launched a nationwide campaign to reach out to people.

