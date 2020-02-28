Left Menu
Development News Edition

Obama sends cease-and-desist letter to pro-Trump group over "despicable" Biden advertisement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 19:12 IST
Obama sends cease-and-desist letter to pro-Trump group over "despicable" Biden advertisement

Barack Obama's attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter to a pro-Trump group, demanding that they stop airing a "despicable" advertisement that uses the former president's words to undermine the 2020 presidential bid of ex-vice president Joe Biden The advertisement was made by The Committee to Defend the President, a super Political Action Committee that works to help President Donald Trump, a Republican, and hurt his Democratic rivals, including Biden.

Katie Hill, an Obama spokeswoman, said on Wednesday that the former President "has several friends in this race, including, of course, his own esteemed Vice President" Obama still "has no plans to endorse in the primary because he believes that in order for Democrats to be successful this fall, voters must choose their nominee," she said on the 58-year-old two-time American president's stand on this year's presidential poll.

"But this despicable ad is straight out of the Republican disinformation playbook, and it's clearly designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama's voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers," said Hill "In the interest of truth in advertising, we are calling on TV stations to take this ad down and stop playing into the hands of bad actors who seek to sow division and confusion among the electorate," she said.

"The Committee to Defend the President must immediately remove this ad ... further the Committee to Defend the President must agree on behalf of itself and all affiliated entities to refrain from future misuse of President Obama's intellectual property or right of publicity," Patchen Haggerty, the ex-president's lawyer, wrote in a letter to the PAC group on Wednesday The clip - entitled South Carolina, Joe Biden Can't Be Trusted - was broadcast on TV stations in the southern US state before Tuesday night's Democratic debate in Charleston, formerly America's largest slave port.

While the ad suggests the statement was made recently and by Obama, Haggerty said that was not the case. Obama was just recounting a conversation he had with a barber who was commenting on Chicago politics before the election of Harold Washington in 1983, the city's first black mayor The ad attacks Biden's record on race. He is currently the frontrunner in the South Carolina race, though his campaign is flagging nationally, media reports said.

Biden, 77, is one of eight candidates remaining in the contest to become the Democratic candidate who will take on President Trump in the November 3 election Biden, who was vice president of the US from 2009 to 2017, is said to be depending heavily on black voters to give him his first win in the 2020 nomination fight to blunt front-runner Bernie Sanders' momentum.

Reacting to the controversial advertisement, Andrew Bates, a Biden spokesman, said, "This latest intervention in the Democratic primary is one of the most desperate yet, a despicable torrent of misinformation by the President's lackeys." PTI AKJ AKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

France calls on Syria, Russia to end offensive, offers Turkey help on refugees

France on Friday called on Russia and the Syrian government to end their offensive in northwestern Syria and said Europe was ready to reinforce its assistance to help Turkey handle Syrian refugees. I reiterated Frances call to the Syrian re...

Cricket-Boucher wants bowlers to ease pressure on S Africa batsmen

South Africa may have capitulated with the bat in their recent Twenty20 International series against Australia, but coach Mark Boucher wants to see improvement with the ball heading into three One-Day Internationals that start on Saturday.S...

Kerala successful in containing Coronavirus, says KK Shailaja

Kerala has been successful in containing the spread of coronavirus, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday. We can say that we have succeeded in the first part which is containing the virus. 3 students who were found to be corona...

Paraguay dengue fever death toll rises to 34

The death toll from a dengue fever outbreak in Paraguay rose to 34, the Public Health Ministry said on Friday, warning that the virus is spreading beyond the capital Asuncion.The number of fatalities was up from 20 last week, officials said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020