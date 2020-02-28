RJD demands 90pc reservation for locals, Bihar govt says no

The Bihar government said on Friday that there is no need for 90 per cent reservations for locals in government jobs and educational institutions Replying to a calling attention motion in the Assembly, minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said 50 per cent seats are reserved for people belonging to the SC, ST, OBC, EBC and women of Backward Classes, while 10 per cent seats are reserved for general category candidates from economically backward section.

Thus, 60 per cent seats are reserved for the locals as per the provisions of the Bihar Reservation Act, 1992 that was amended in 2003, the minister said, adding that the rest is open for all candidates, and people from Bihar and all other states can compete for those "There is no requirement for extending reservation up to 90 per cent for the local people," he said.

Interjecting the minister's reply, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav cited examples of several states, including neighboring Jharkhand which has formulated a domicile policy to extend the reservation for its people to 100 per cent Stating that 50 per cent people from Bihar migrate to other states for employment opportunities, Tejashwi demanded a domicile policy be implemented as it would help the state in preventing migration.

Yadav, the minister in-charge, said that "if we stop others, then other states too will follow the same... You (Tejashwi) give me in writing as to which state is giving how much reservation, the government will consider" Talking to reporters outside the House, Tejashwi Yadav said if the RJD is voted to power it will implement the domicile policy.

During the Question Hour, Health Minister Mangal Pandey announced that the process of appointment of 6,462 doctors will be completed by March in different hospitals of the state He said that it is the biggest-ever recruitment of doctors in the state after Independence..

