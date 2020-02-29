Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should have been careful in issuing Justice Muralidhar's transfer order: Justice Balakrishnan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 10:31 IST
Govt should have been careful in issuing Justice Muralidhar's transfer order: Justice Balakrishnan

The government should have been a "little careful" while issuing the "midnight" order transferring Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, former Chief Justice of India Justice K G Balakrishnan has said, amid a row over the timing of the transfer The transfer order was issued by the Union Law and Justice Ministry on February 26, the day a bench headed by Justice Muralidhar expressed "anguish" over Delhi Police's failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders. The government has said the transfer had nothing to do with any case as a recommendation to this effect was already made by the Supreme Court Collegium and the judge had also given his consent.

Talking to PTI over phone on Friday, Justice Balakrishnan said it was a mere coincidence that the final transfer notification was issued on the day when he passed the order on the hate speeches because his shift to had been already contemplated by the Supreme Court collegium a week ago "I don't know on what date the transfer issue came up before the collegium," he added.

Justice Muralidhar's transfer has nothing to do with the observations he made while hearing the Delhi violence case, the former CJI said "When the situation in the country is so volatile and media and others are active the government should have been little careful while issuing such midnight transfer order as there are chances of people thinking otherwise. The people could interpret differently," Justice Balakrishnan said.

Moreover the Delhi violence case was not taken up by Justice Muralidhar on his own. As the Delhi HC Chief Justice D N Patel was on leave that day and he being the third senior judge, Justice Muralidhar headed that particular bench which heard the case, he said Justice Balakrishnan also said he did not think that Justice Muralidhar was asked to join on the next day itself in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Normally when such a transfer order is issued a joining time of not less than seven days is given to enable the transferred judge to prepare himself for the new posting, Justice Balakrishnan added An NGO — The campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) — Thursday condemned the transfer of Justice Muralidhar, claiming the move was to punish an "honest and courageous" judicial officer.

The government's notification stated that the president took the decision after consulting the Chief Justice of India. It, however, does not mention when Justice Muralidhar has to take charge of his office Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Justice Muralidhar was transferred following the recommendation of the SC Collegium, asserting that a "well-settled process" was followed.

CJAR said it knows that Justice Muralidhar's transfer was recommended by the SC Collegium on February 12 but the rushed manner in which the notification has been issued by the government cannot be ignored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US reports first drug shortage tied to virus outbreak

Washington, Feb 29 AP Health officials reported the first U.S. drug shortage tied to the viral outbreak that is disrupting production in China, but they declined to identify the manufacturer or the product The Food and Drug Administration s...

Butler, Robinson lead Heat by Mavs

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, and Duncan Robinson added 24 to lead the host Miami Heat to a 126-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Dallas guard Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points. The younger brother of Warriors star St...

WADA cancels symposium over coronavirus concerns

The World Anti-Doping Agency has canceled its annual symposium and related athlete session in Switzerland over concerns about the coronavirus epidemic In a statement issued on Friday, Montreal-based WADA said it took the decision based on t...

Bernie Sanders look-alike enjoying the ride

Los Angeles, Feb 29 AFP Up until a few years ago, Jeff Jones was going about his life, minding his own business and enjoying his passion for music Then Bernie Sanders burst onto the national political stage, prompting many to do double take...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020