Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Mahathir out as former interior minister is named PM

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 15:46 IST
Malaysia's Mahathir out as former interior minister is named PM
Mahathir Mohamad (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Malaysia's 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad lost out in the battle to become prime minister on Saturday as the king named former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin after a week of political turmoil sparked by Mahathir's resignation. The decision could again reshape politics in the Southeast Asian country less than two years after an alliance of Mahathir, and old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72, swept out the former ruling party that had been tarnished by corruption scandals.

That former ruling party of six decades, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), was among those that had rallied in support of Muhyiddin, along with the Islamist party PAS. Although Mahathir and Anwar announced on Saturday that they had joined hands again, the palace said in a statement the king made his decision on the basis that Muhyiddin possibly had the support of a majority in parliament.

"His majesty has decreed that the process of appointing a prime minister cannot be delayed," it added. "This is the best decision for all." Muhyiddin, 72, will be sworn in on Sunday.

"I only ask for all Malaysians to accept the decision announced by the national palace," Muhyiddin told reporters at his home. Muhyiddin's position could still depend on being able to win a confidence vote in parliament.

The top trending hashtag on Twitter in Malaysia was #NotMyPM. There was no immediate reaction from Mahathir, who has been interim prime minister since he resigned, or Anwar.

Salahuddin Ayub, a lawmaker from Mahathir and Anwar's political coalition, said they would gather evidence to prove they would be able to form a majority in parliament.

UMNO SPRINGS BACK

Muhyiddin is from Mahathir's Bersatu party but had shown himself ready to work with UMNO - from which he had been sacked in 2015 after questioning former prime minister Najib Razak's handling of the 1MDB corruption scandal. Najib is now on trial on corruption charges.

UMNO's fortunes have risen since its 2018 defeat, with Mahathir and Anwar's Pakatan coalition losing five by-elections in the face of criticism from some Malay voters that it should do more to favor the biggest ethnic group in the country of 32 million. UMNO, which Mahathir led from 1981 to 2003 during a previous stint as prime minister, supports Malay nationalism.

The latest crisis was sparked by a tussle for power between Mahathir and Anwar that has shaped Malaysian politics for two decades. Mahathir had promised to hand power to Anwar after the 2018 election, but no date had been set. After resigning last Monday, Mahathir had sought to form a national unity government that would have given him greater powers, but he won little public support while Anwar rejected the plan and put himself forward for the premiership.

Anwar was Mahathir's deputy and a rising political star when Mahathir was prime minister the first time, but they fell out over how to tackle the Asian financial crisis. Anwar was arrested and jailed in the late 1990s for sodomy and corruption, charges he says were politically motivated.

As well as personal relationships, politics in Malaysia is shaped by a tangle of ethnic, religious and regional interests. Malaysia is more than half ethnic Malay but has large ethnic Chinese, Indian and other minorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bundelkhand Expressway will prove to be development expressway of region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway and said it will prove to be the development expressway of the region The expressway will pass through Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot, B...

Situation not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi: Officials.

Situation not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi Officials....

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 43, with 593 people infected

Irans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV on Saturday, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593.Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last...

Bundelkhand Expressway will benefit region's farmers: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the Bundelkhand Expressway is going to benefit the farmers of the region. A defence corridor is being made and Bundelkhand is going to be connected to it. Chitrakoot Dham is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020