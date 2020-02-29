Left Menu
AAP's nod to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar exposes party's real face: Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party's nod to prosecute former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar in the JNU sedition case exposes the true face of the party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma speaking to reporters here on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (AN): The Aam Aadmi Party's nod to prosecute former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar in the JNU sedition case exposes the true face of the party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Saturday. "The move exposes the true face of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. What all has happened recently -- be they then the issue of CAA and NPR -- exposes that Kejriwal and the BJP have the same thinking. They are the two sides of the same coin," (he) said.

The Delhi Government on Friday gave a go-ahead to prosecute Kumar and two others involved in the JNU Sedition case. The move came a day after Delhi Police wrote a letter to Delhi Home Secretary requesting him to expeditiously give clearance on the same. In the chargesheet filed in the court in January this year, the Delhi Police had said that Kanhaiya Kumar and others, including Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, led a procession and raised anti-national slogans at an event in the university campus on February 9, 2016.

It said that there were video footage wherein Kanhaiya Kumar is "seen" leading the students who were raising "anti-national slogans" and that he had been identified by the witnesses in the videos. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

