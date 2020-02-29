BJP submits memorandum to Raj Guv on rising crimes against SC/ST under Gehlot Govt

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday and presented a memorandum to him on the rising incidents of cruelty against members of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST)under the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. The delegation urged the Governor to direct the Ashok Gehlot-led government to act strictly against the culprits.

The delegation consisting of Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajasthan State BJP President Satish Punia and Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Gulabchand Kataria submitted their representation calling for seriousness on this issue so that the situation becomes normal. "There has been a spurt of 47.47 percent in crimes against SC in 2019 as compared to 2018. While there has been a rise of 64.11 percent in crimes against ST in 2019 as compared to 2018," a letter by the BJP delegation to the Governor read.

There has also been a rise of 49.14 percent in crimes against women in 2019 as compared to 2018, the letter added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.