Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top British home office mandarin quits over minister's behaviour

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 18:21 IST
Top British home office mandarin quits over minister's behaviour

Britain's top official in the ministry responsible for policing resigned on Saturday after clashes with Home Office minister Priti Patel, in the latest test of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans for overhauling how government is run. Johnson forced the resignation of his finance minister this month as part of a shake-up of how the government operates amid reports that he wants to change other top government officials.

Philip Rutnam said he was stepping down because he had become the "target of vicious and orchestrated campaign against him", which he alleged Patel was involved in. The civil servant's resignation comes after reports last weekend of tensions between the pair and allegations that Patel mistreated officials and tried to removed Rutnam from her department, which she has denied.

The Home Office declined to comment on Saturday when asked for Patel's response to Rutnam's resignation and allegations. Rutnam, who has worked in government for 33 years, took the unusual step of making a statement outside his home, in which he also said he would sue the government over his departure.

"My experience has been extreme. But I consider there is evidence that it was part of a wider pattern of behaviour," Rutnam said. "I have received allegations that her conduct has included shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands - behaviour that created fear."

NO ENGAGEMENT Rutnam said he had made attempts to reconcile the situation with Patel, at the request of the prime minister.

"But despite my efforts to engage with her, Priti Patel has made no efforts to engage with me to discuss this," he said. Rutnam said that this gave him "very strong claims" for constructive dismissal, which he would be pursuing.

Mark Sedwill, the country's top civil servant, thanked Rutnam and expressed regret at his decision to resign. Rutnam said the Home Office had offered him a financial settlement to avoid his public resignation – but said he hoped his decision to pursue damages would lead to changes.

Catherine Haddon, senior fellow at the Institute for Government, said Rutnam's comments that he had turned down a settlement could have significant ramifications. "Behaviour of ministers has not been tested in court in this way," she said. "It would be extraordinary to see it played out there."

Sajid Javid quit as finance minister this month after losing a power struggle with the prime minister over who should control Britain's economy. In other changes, Johnson's office has already tightened its grip on the advisers who are hired by ministers to provide media and policy support.

Patel was forced to resign as Britain's aid minister in 2017 over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

We will calibrate pace of withdrawal from Afghanistan with Taliban's actions, says Pompeo

The United States will calibrate the pace of its withdrawal from Afghanistan with the actions of the Taliban, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Saturday as Washington signed the peace deal with the group. Effort only became real ...

Japan sporting events at empty stadiums amid virus outbreak

Tokyo, Feb 29 AP Japanese sporting events were held without spectators on Saturday in a move aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus The Chiba Lotte Marines hosted the Rakuten Eagles with no spectators in the stands at Zozo Marin...

MP woman gives birth to sextuplets, 2 babies die soon after

A 23-year-old woman on Saturday gave birth to sextuplets in Madhya Pradeshs Sheopur district, though two of the newborns died shortly after, a doctor said Four boys and two girls were born prematurely and underweight to Badoda resident Murt...

Two women injured in acid attack in Haryana's Ambala

Two women sustained severe burn injuries when an unidentified youth threw acid on them in this district of Haryana on Saturday, police said The victims were identified as Sonia 28 and her relative Binder 23, police said, adding the women we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020