Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to stump hard in South Carolina on Friday, aiming to solidify support in the Southern state where a lead among black voters may give his campaign for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination a needed boost. Rivals including Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, currently leading among Democrats in national opinion polls, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will also be crisscrossing the state, which holds its presidential nominating contest on Saturday. 'This Land is Your Land' lawsuit dismissed by U.S. judge

A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday dismissed a lawsuit claiming that Woody Guthrie's iconic 1940 folk song "This Land is Your Land" belongs to the public. U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel ruled against members of the New York band Satorii, which recorded two versions of "This Land," after the two publishers that control the song's rights agreed not to sue them for copyright infringement. Hoarding in the USA? Coronavirus sparks consumer concerns

American consumers awoke this week to the coronavirus threat and are beginning to display a symptom of the illness seen in Asia and Europe - hoarding. Nothing in the United States yet resembles what Italy witnessed in recent days - where supermarket shelves were stripped bare and videos posted on social media showed consumers coming to blows over bags of pasta. Biden seeks decisive South Carolina win to breathe life into presidential bid

Former Vice President Joe Biden seeks a decisive victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie Sanders aims to cement his status as the leading candidate for the party's nomination. The contest in South Carolina, the fourth state to vote on which Democrat will challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November, takes place just three days before Super Tuesday races in 14 states, which will award one-third of the available national delegates in a single day. Oregon cites its first 'presumptive' coronavirus case, one of unknown origin

The Oregon Health Authority on Friday announced the state's first "presumptive" case of coronavirus, in an adult who has not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating or had close contact with another person known to be infected. The agency said it was still waiting for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to confirm positive test results of a sample taken from the individual, a resident of Washington County, near Portland, who began exhibiting symptoms on Feb. 19. Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy allowed to proceed temporarily

A U.S. appeals court on Friday temporarily put on hold a decision to block one of President Donald Trump's signature immigration policies that reined in a surge of migrants on the southern border, forcing tens of thousands to wait in Mexico. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a Trump administration request to pause its ruling from earlier on Friday, to allow the government to ask the Supreme Court to take up the issue. Trump allies hope to ride anti-socialist rhetoric to election win

Conservative activists are enthusiastically taking up Republican President Donald Trump's re-election rallying cry that his Democratic adversaries are pursuing a radical socialist ideology that will ruin the United States. Conservative students, right-wing media personalities and pro-Trump fundraisers and fans have gathered just outside Washington this week for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that appears to have crystallized Republican messaging for the election. Number of U.S. coronavirus cases of unknown origin climbs to four

U.S. public health officials said they have identified four "presumptive" coronavirus cases believed to have emerged from community transmission of the infection, signaling a turning point in efforts to contain the disease in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on Friday citing three such cases newly diagnosed by state public health authorities - one each in California, Oregon and Washington state. New York scrambles to replace U.S. government's faulty coronavirus test kits

New York health officials are trying to get their own coronavirus testing kits up and running after getting stuck with faulty tests from the federal government that they said left them unable to diagnose people quickly in the nation's most populous city. New York state's Department of Health filed an emergency application on Friday with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be allowed to use a testing kit for the new coronavirus it has developed in-state, according to an official involved in the process. Fasten your seat belts, U.S. Congress sets hearing on air travel

The airline industry could run into turbulence on Capitol Hill next week as a U.S. Congressional panel tackles passenger complaints about unpleasant airline experiences, holding a hearing that will include budget airline Spirit Airlines Inc and passenger advocates. The U.S. House Transportation Committee's aviation subcommittee said the hearing "will examine the U.S. airline passenger experience today, how airlines are working to improve the air travel experience, and opportunities to invest in technologies or innovations that could enhance the air travel experience."

