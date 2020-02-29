Help-desk set up in riot-hit Delhi's Nand Nagri

In order to provide help to those hit by riots in North-East district of Delhi, the office of District Magistrate on Saturday set up a help-desk in Nand Nagri, where forms for property loss and other damages could be submitted. This comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that an ex gratia amount of Rs 25,000 on an immediate basis will be distributed to the people, whose homes were damaged in the violence.

People were seen filling up the forms to seek help from the government. "The violence started from February 24 morning. Around 12 pm, the situation worsened here. We closed our shops and went back home," said Ashok Kumar, a shopkeeper, speaking to ANI.

"Then at around 3:30 pm, I got to know that there has been a fire in my shop. I was later not allowed to go to my shop, saying the situation is bad. People are firing and many have been killed. So, I had return back home," added Kumar. "I have suffered the damage of worth Rs 20 lakh. I have come here to fill-up the form so that I can get some help from the government," he added.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has said that four sub-divisions are affected in the North-East district. "In normal circumstances, there are four SDMs in the four sub-divisions. We have posted 18 SDMs in those sub-divisions. We have also posted night SDMs in the area for careful monitoring of the situation," he said.

At least 42 people including a Delhi Police Head Constable and an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer were killed while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence in northeast Delhi. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

