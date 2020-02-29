Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chidambaram hits out at Sitharaman for her remark on GDP growth rate

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a jibe at the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her GDP has 'steadied' remark, saying that she is 'happy' with the 'steady' decline of GDP growth rate of the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 21:43 IST
Chidambaram hits out at Sitharaman for her remark on GDP growth rate
Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a jibe at the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her GDP has 'steadied' remark, saying that she is 'happy' with the 'steady' decline of GDP growth rate of the country. "FM said she is happy about the 'steadying' of the economy. What she probably meant was the 'steady' decline in the GDP growth rate. The growth rates in the last SEVEN quarters were 8.0; 7.0; 6.5; 5.7; 5.6; 5.1 and 4.7. Steady decline !" Chidambaram wrote on Twitter.

This tweet comes at the backdrop of Sitharaman's remark at an interview on Thursday where she said that she wasn't happy with the current growth rate but is pleased that the figures have 'steadied.' On Thursday, Chidambaram had made similar remarks in view of the decline in GDP growth rate from several quarters.

"If the Q3 GDP number turns out to be about 4.5 per cent, the FM should not be surprised. The whole country is resigned to another depressing number," said the Congress leader. Earlier, Chidambaram in a speech in Rajya Sabhi had termed the Modi-led government as "incompetent doctors" for their handling of the economy, saying "the patient is still being kept outside the ICU and being looked after by incompetent doctors." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Kin of Dalit men thrashed in Nagaur meets Rajasthan CM, expresses satisfaction over police action

Family members of the two Dalit men who were thrashed in Nagaur district met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday and expressed satisfaction over police action in the matter, a day after his deputy Sachin Pilot criticized the government ...

Jailed UK-Iranian woman fears she has coronavirus: husband

London, Feb 29 AFP Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran, believes she has contracted the new coronavirus as Iran struggles to contain a surge in new cases, her husband said on Saturday The 41-year-old detainee...

Convict gets atop Howrah jail building, threatens suicide

A life convict went atop a building of the Howrah district jail on Saturday and threatened to commit suicide, alleging irregularities at the correctional home The convict, identified as Md Sohail, is a notorious prisoner and has been freque...

Rioters attacked from all sides: How Delhi riots went out of control

Amid allegations that the Delhi Police did not respond appropriately to the violence in North-East District that erupted between two groups opposing and supporting new citizenship law, police sources said that all efforts were made to provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020