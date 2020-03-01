R'than guv calls for fixed time frame to decide defection petitions

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday called for a fixed time frame to decide petitions related to the defection of MLAs and MPs so that such members can be disqualified at the earliest He said the biggest question is how can speakers, who are themselves, members of political parties, decide on disqualification of MLAs and MPs.

Mishra was speaking at a one-day workshop on the role of speaker in the 10th Schedule of the Constitution In the present perspective, an alternative is that the presiding officers rise above the political affiliations and give impartial judgment in such cases, the governor said.

He also stressed on the need for extensive discussion on the subject with jurists, academics and legal experts and that its conclusion be passed as a resolution in Parliament to address the gaps in the anti-defection law Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria also attended the event. Arora said at the beginning of the Indian democracy, there were many such speakers who were an institution in themselves.

He gave the example of Vithalbhai Patel, the first speaker of central legislative assembly (now Lok Sabha). On becoming the speaker, Patel had said that he was no longer a representative of any party, but a representative of all parties, the CEC noted Kataria said defection is deceit with the voters and it weakens the democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.