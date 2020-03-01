Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden wins South Carolina primary to boost his presidential campaign

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 07:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 07:25 IST
Biden wins South Carolina primary to boost his presidential campaign

Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, giving a big boost to his presidential campaign Biden, 77, scored more than 50 per cent of the total votes counted in the crucial state of South Carolina, where the primaries for the Democratic party's presidential race were held on Saturday. Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, was a distant second with 17 per cent of the votes counted.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election, decisively won the GOP primary The first primary win in the 2020 presidential race gave Biden the much-needed boost to his White House ambition. He had lost the previous primaries and caucuses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. The last two were won by Sanders and Iowa was a tie between Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

Now all eyes are on "Super Tuesday" or March 3 when presidential primaries would be held in as many as 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia The results of "Super Tuesday" would allocate 1,357 of the 3,979 pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin later this summer, which would select its nominee for the presidential elections in November.

"We did it! We won South Carolina! We couldn't be more grateful for this incredible team. Last week, we said our comeback started in Nevada and you and the voters of South Carolina made it happen!" Biden said in an email to his supporters soon after winning the South Carolina primaries Sanders, however, is still ahead in the delegates count with 45 pledged delegates. Biden with 29 has jumped to the second spot with his decisive win in South Carolina. He is being followed by Buttigieg (26), Senator Elizabeth Warren (eight) and Amy Klobucher, who has seven pledged delegates in her kitty.

Biden, who served as the 47th vice president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the Delaware senator from 1973 to 2009, is making his third shot at the White House. The previous ones being in 1988 and 2008 Commenting on Biden's maiden electoral victory this season, Trump said this will end the presidential campaign of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.

"Sleepy Joe Biden's victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg's joke of a campaign. After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away!" the president said in a tweet After his decisive victory in South Carolina, former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe announced that he was endorsing Biden for president.

"We cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump's hate-driven chaos and Joe Biden is the candidate with the character, experience and broad appeal to defeat him. Biden has been a friend of Virginia Democrats and my friend for decades and I am proud to endorse him for president of the United States," he said The Republican party said the South Carolina results had made the Democratic race a bit messy.

"After more than three decades of trying, Joe Biden finally won a presidential primary state, but this win does not equal momentum," Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said "Today's result all but guarantees that this primary process is not ending anytime soon. President Trump will beat whichever socialist the Democrats eventually nominate this November," she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia swears in new prime minister as Mahathir forced out

Malaysias Muhyiddin Yassin, a Malay nationalist politician backed by the corruption-tarnished former ruling party, was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday after the king picked him to replace 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad. The swearing-in c...

2 dead, 3 injured after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Two people were killed and three were seriously injured after being mowed down by a train while they were attempting to cross the closed Gyaspura railway level crossing here on Saturday, police said. Those who were killed were identified as...

India dismiss New Zealand for 235 on day 2 of second Test

India dismissed New Zealand for 235 in their first innings on day two of the second Test at the Hagley Oval, here on Sunday Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets, Jasprit Bumrah snapped three, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav accounted for two...

Big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden campaign new life; Super Tuesday showdown awaits

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing victory in South Carolinas Democratic primary on Saturday, resurrecting his faltering White House bid and giving the former vice president a chance to claim he is the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020