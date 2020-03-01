Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai delegation meets actor Rajinikanth
A delegation of Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai on Sunday met actor Rajinikanth at his residence here on Sunday.
KM Baqavi, President, Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai said: "Our delegation met Rajinikanth and discussed issues related to National Population Register (NPR). We explained difficulties being faced by Muslims due to NPR. He understood our point and assured that he will do whatever is necessary to remove fear among Muslims." (ANI)
