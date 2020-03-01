Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai delegation meets actor Rajinikanth

A delegation of Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai on Sunday met actor Rajinikanth at his residence here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 15:20 IST
Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai delegation meets actor Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai delegation on NPR in Chennai on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai on Sunday met actor Rajinikanth at his residence here on Sunday.

KM Baqavi, President, Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai said: "Our delegation met Rajinikanth and discussed issues related to National Population Register (NPR). We explained difficulties being faced by Muslims due to NPR. He understood our point and assured that he will do whatever is necessary to remove fear among Muslims." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Mahathir seeks Parliament vote as new Malaysian PM sworn in

Kuala Lumpur, Mar 1 AP Mahathir Mohamad called Sunday for an urgent sitting of Malaysias Parliament to contest the appointment of a former ally as prime minister under a Malay-majority coalition that could further split the nation following...

Fire breaks out on second floor of Azad Bhawan at ITO

A fire broke out on the second floor of Azad Bhawan at ITO on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No injury was reported, he said According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 3.53 pm after which three ...

MHADA begins flat allotment process for mill workers

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority MHADA on Sunday started the allotment process for about 3894 flats to mill workers through a lottery, here in Mumbai. The 3894 flats are all 1 BHK, with a total area of 225 square fee...

Qatar says Gulf snub in Afghan signing unwise

Doha, Mar 1 AP The tiny nation of Qatar expressed disappointment Sunday that nearly all of its Gulf neighbours snubbed invitations to attend the weekend peace signing ceremony between the US and the Taliban Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020