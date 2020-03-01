Chennai, March 1 (PTI) Highlights from the southern

Highlights from the southern region at 5.15 pm. MDS3 KL-PRIEST-LD POPE Pope Francis expels Kerala priest convicted of rape Kochi: Adhering to a policy of "zero tolerance" towards clergy who sexually exploit minors, Pope Francis has expelled a Kerala priestconvicted of rape from all priestly duties and rights, church officials said. .

MDS5 TL-VIOLENCE-OWAISI Delhi riots "targeted structural violence": Owaisi Hyderabad: Calling the Delhi riots as "targeted structural violence," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the responsibility lies at the doorstep of the BJP government and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected areas. MES1 KA-ASSEMBLY-SESSION Karnataka Legislature to meet again from Mar 2 for budget session Bengaluru: After a short recess, the Karnataka Legislature will meet again from Monday for the budget session, with the state budget to be presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on March 5.. .

