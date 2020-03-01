Left Menu
Long overdue delimitation exercise in Assam to begin soon after President's nod

The long-overdue delimitation exercise to readjust the division of Assam into territorial constituencies for the purpose of elections to both state Assembly and Lok Sabha, on the basis of the 2001 Census, has received the go-ahead from President Ram Nath Kovind, according to an order from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 20:48 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The long-overdue delimitation exercise to readjust the division of Assam into territorial constituencies for the purpose of elections to both state Assembly and Lok Sabha, on the basis of the 2001 Census, has received the go-ahead from President Ram Nath Kovind, according to an order from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. The delimitation exercise and order 2008, in the whole of India, including all States and Union Territories, except four, had been carried out by the Delimitation Commissioner and was published on November 26, 2008.

The President exercising his powers under the Delimitation Act 2002, had deferred the delimitation exercises in the state of Assam after "being satisfied that a situation had arisen where the unity and integrity of India was likely to be threatened and there was serious threat to the peace and public order," through a notification of February 8, 2008. The exercise had also not been carried out in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland along with Assam.

According to the order, however, the reduction in insurgency incidents and improvement in law and order situation have made the "situation conducive for carrying out the delimitation exercise which was deferred in the State in the year 2008." Therefore, "the President, being satisfied that the circumstances that led to the deferring of the delimitation exercise in the State of Assam have ceased to exist, is pleased to rescind the notification number S.O. 283(E), dated February 8, 2008, so as to readjust the division of the State of Assam into territorial constituencies for the purpose of elections to the House of the People and to the State Legislative Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 2002 (33 of 2002)." (ANI)

