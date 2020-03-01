Left Menu
Modi is work oriented unlike Owaisi who gives provocative speeches: Lanka Dinakar

Slamming AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his recent remarks on Prime Minister over Delhi violence, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday said that the Prime Minister focuses on work rather than giving out statements.

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his recent remarks on Prime Minister over Delhi violence, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday said that the Prime Minister focuses on work rather than giving out statements. "Owaisi must understand that Modi Ji never speaks, he is work-oriented. He works for the purpose and results rather than giving provocative speeches like the one given by AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan," Dinakar told ANI here.

"SIT is doing its work and hundreds of cases have been registered against the persons involved have also been identified. The investigation is going on in a legitimate way." Further targeting Owaisi for his continued silence on the provocative statements issued by his party MLA, Dinakar said, "the nation is questioning Owaisi, why is he silent on the comments of Waris Pathan, which added to the communal violence in Delhi. First Owaisi has to give answers to how such statements can be given in front of him."

Earlier today Owaisi had launched a scathing attack on the BJP saying that the responsibility of the recently erupted Delhi violence lies at the doorstep of the ruling party's government. Asaduddin Owaisi, addressed the public at the 62 Foundation Day Ceremony of his party AIMIM earlier today.

"Today's speech is not for the public but for Prime Minister of Indian. Indian Prime Minister has not spoken anything about the Delhi violence. The violence-affected areas are not far from your house, it only takes 20 to 30 minutes drive from the Prime Minister's residence. Do you know that more than 80 people have been shot in the violence? You have formed SIT to probe the incidents but SIT will not do Justice," said Owaisi. "The Delhi riot responsibility lies at the doorstep of BJP Government. It is your failure. You have closed your eyes. You have formed SIT to probe the Delhi violence but will they do Justice? Will the merciless get justice or the victims? Since you became the Prime Minister there is hatred against Muslims. Why is there so much hatred among the police against Muslims?" he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

