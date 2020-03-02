Opposition politicians create riot in street and fight in Parliament, says Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday targetted opposition and alleged that some of its leaders create a riot in the street and fight in Parliament. Talking to ANI, Naqvi said: "There are politicians from the opposition who create a riot in the street and fight in Parliament. All culprits behind the violence will be punished. We are ready for every debate in Parliament. Peace and harmony is our priority."

"We are not the first who amended the citizenship laws. Previous governments also amended it several times. I request the opposition to not spread rumours against the CAA. We should all appeal for peace and not provoke people," he added. At least 46 people have died in the violence that raged across several areas of North-East district.

Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police. (ANI)

