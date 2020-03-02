Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament House compound over Delhi violence

The Congress MPs on Monday staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House premises after the Chairs on both Houses rejected their demand for a discussion on last week's communal violence in Delhi. Led by Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress MPs carried banners and placards with slogans like "Shah Must Resign", "Save Our India", "Pradhan Mantri Jawab Do" and also raised the same slogans.

Talking to ANI, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the party is demanding a discussion on the Delhi violence and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. "Our first demand is that discussions must be held on the Delhi violence. Secondly, we want someone to take responsibility for it, therefore we are demanding the Home Minister's resignation and we also want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond over it," Tharoor said.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs had also staged a novel protest in front of the Gandhi statue by covering their eyes against the violence in north-east Delhi. At least 46 people lost their lives and more than 200 others sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days last week.

The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs, including 41 cases under the Arms Act, in connection with the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.