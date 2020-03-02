Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament House compound over Delhi violence

The Congress MPs on Monday staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House premises after the Chairs on both Houses rejected their demand for a discussion on last week's communal violence in Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 12:24 IST
Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament House compound over Delhi violence
Congress MPs staging protest in Parliament House premises on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress MPs on Monday staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House premises after the Chairs on both Houses rejected their demand for a discussion on last week's communal violence in Delhi. Led by Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress MPs carried banners and placards with slogans like "Shah Must Resign", "Save Our India", "Pradhan Mantri Jawab Do" and also raised the same slogans.

Talking to ANI, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the party is demanding a discussion on the Delhi violence and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. "Our first demand is that discussions must be held on the Delhi violence. Secondly, we want someone to take responsibility for it, therefore we are demanding the Home Minister's resignation and we also want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond over it," Tharoor said.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs had also staged a novel protest in front of the Gandhi statue by covering their eyes against the violence in north-east Delhi. At least 46 people lost their lives and more than 200 others sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days last week.

The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs, including 41 cases under the Arms Act, in connection with the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

SC to hear on March 5 plea challenging ex-JK CM Omar Abdullah's detention

Supreme Court on Monday posted for hearing on March 5 the petition of Sara Abdullah Pilot, challenging the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. A bench of Ju...

SC to hear on March 5 plea challenging ex-JK CM Omar Abdullah's detention

Supreme Court on Monday posted for hearing on March 5 the petition of Sara Abdullah Pilot, challenging the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. A bench of Ju...

Royal DSM plans to launch 'Nu-Shakti' home fortifier in north India

Dutch firm Royal DSM, plans to introduce its pre-mixed micro-nutrient daily home fortifier Nu-Shakti in north India soon Nu-Shakti is a first of its kind product category that is based on home fortification to enhance essential nutrients an...

Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus, link to Japanese visitor

Two Indonesians have tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected Japanese national, President Joko Widodo said on Monday, marking the first confirmed cases in the worlds fourth-most populous country. The disco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020