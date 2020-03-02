Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramesh Chennithala demands CBI probe into misuse of funds for police modernisation

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged misuse of funds for modernisation of the police force.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:15 IST
Ramesh Chennithala demands CBI probe into misuse of funds for police modernisation
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged misuse of funds for modernisation of the police force. "We demand a CBI probe into the misuse of funds meant for modernisation of police force unveiled by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)," Chennithala told reporters here.

"DGP Lokanath Behra is a senior IPS officer. A crime branch probe by a junior officer will not yield any results. There is corruption to the tune of Rs 350 crore. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to protect the DGP," the senior Congress leader alleged. Chennithala further alleged that a private company was given permission to operate out of police headquarters.

"A CBI probe should cover the 9 points raised by the opposition in the Assembly regarding corruption in the Home Department in the purchase of equipment," he said. Earlier today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a comprehensive probe by the Crime Branch has been initiated regarding the missing rifles and live cartridges that was flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The CAG had found that 25 INSAS rifles and 12,000 cartridges were missing from the armoury of the SAP battalion in Thiruvananthapuram. It had also said that fake bullet casings were placed by police to cover up the missing bullets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

India lacked discipline, did not even compete: Former players

Former India cricketers, including Bishan Singh Bedi, VVS Laxman and Sanjay Manjrekar, on Monday questioned the Virat Kohli-led sides tactics after it was humbled 0-2 in the Test series in New Zealand India lost the second Test by seven wic...

Indian hits the jackpot in Dubai raffle, wins luxury car

An Indian businessman in the UAE has won a luxury car in a Dubai raffle, according to a media report on Monday Syed NSY, who hails from Chennai, will be driving away a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport Mineral White, Khaleej Times reported.Syed, a r...

Alan Menken to receive Max Steiner film music lifetime achievement award

Veteran composer, songwriter Alan Menken is set to be honoured with this years Max Steiner Film Music Lifetime Achievement Award The honour is bestowed by the City of Vienna and named for Austrian composer Max Steiner, who penned the scores...

Tiger Shroff on failure of 'SOTY2': Fans couldn't digest me getting beaten up

Actor Tiger Shroff says his action star image made it difficult for his fans to accept him in the character of a student who gets bullied and beaten up in Student of the Year 2. The Karan Johar backed sequel also featured Ananya Panday an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020