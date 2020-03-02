Left Menu
Will ask Centre to bring a law to shoot at sight those raising anti-India slogans: K'taka Minister BC Patil

Karnataka Minister BC Patil on Monday repeated his earlier statements that he will approach the Centre to bring a law to "shoot at sight" anyone who raises anti-India slogans.

Will ask Centre to bring a law to shoot at sight those raising anti-India slogans: K'taka Minister BC Patil
Karnataka Minister BC Patil speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Minister BC Patil on Monday repeated his earlier statements that he will approach the Centre to bring a law to "shoot at sight" anyone who raises anti-India slogans. "I am not going back on my statement as I have not said anything wrong. I had said that I will ask the central government to bring a law to shoot at sight those who shout slogans against India. Nowadays it has become a fashion for some youths to get popularity this way which spoils the country and patriotism," Patil told reporters here.

"There is nothing wrong in asking for a law. I have not said that I will myself shoot someone who shouts slogans against India. If the same thing happens in Pakistan, they will be beheaded. But we are not so brutal, we book a case and send them to judicial custody," he added. Patil also said that there was no need for holding discussions over the amended Citizenship Act, but added that the ruling BJP will defend it if the opposition raises a stir in the state Assembly.

The budget session of the Karnataka Assembly began on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

