Kerala Assembly adjourned for day amid ruckus by Opposition

The Kerala Assembly was on Monday adjourned for the day amid Opposition's uproar demanding CBI probe and removal of Kerala DGP in the wake of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) findings that pointed out "misuse" of the modernisation funds by the police department.

Earlier today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a comprehensive probe by the Crime Branch has been initiated regarding the missing rifles and live cartridges that were flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The CAG had found that 25 INSAS rifles and 12,000 cartridges were missing from the armoury of the SAP battalion in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

