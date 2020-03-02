Maharashtra BJP welcomes Ajit Pawar's statements on CAA, NPR

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Monday welcomed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's statement that the amended Citizenship law will not affect any Maharashtrian. "We welcome Ajit Pawar's stance, first Uddhav Thackeray understood the law now Ajit Pawar also has. Later, the Congress leaders too will understand it. The Prime Minister has been saying this from day one that this law won't affect anyone in the country," Patil said.

Pawar on Monday had reiterated that any citizen of the state will not be affected by the amended Citizenship Act or National Population Register (NPR) exercise and urged the Congress MLAs to not spoil the environment in the state by demanding anti-CAA, NPR resolutions. He said this in response to many Congress MLAs meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to raise the demand for passing an anti-CAA and NPR resolution in the state Assembly, on the lines of the Bihar Assembly.

"I have said it many times in the past and the MVA government too has said that these laws will not affect any Maharashtrian. Uddhavji has also said the same. Do not spoil the mood in our state by citing examples of resolutions passed in any other state," Pawar said. However, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi said that his party leaders will seek a meeting with the Deputy CM to apprise him of the threats posed by the CAA and NPR.

"By demanding a resolution over CAA and NPR we are not spoiling any atmosphere, we will meet Ajit Pawar soon and will make him understand the issue with these laws," Azmi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.