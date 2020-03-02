Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook removes Netanyahu video

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 15:37 IST
Facebook removes Netanyahu video
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Social media giant Facebook has removed a video by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for claiming that he was very close to victory, in violation of election laws that forbid the publication of data, according to a media report on Monday. Israelis voted on Monday in an unprecedented third parliamentary elections in less than a year to break the deadlock on government formation, Netanyahu claimed on Sunday that his ruling Likud party's internal polling showed he was a stone's throw away from a Knesset (Parliament) majority that would allow the formation of a right-wing government "Our data from three hours ago shows we are at 59.7 seats," he told supporters at an election rally, referring to his bloc of right-wing and religious parties.

"We are very close to victory," the prime minister claimed Discussing polling data is forbidden as per Israeli election laws during the seventy hours preceding polls.

Facebook said that they had received a complaint asking that they remove campaign material that violated the local law, and therefore removed it, Ha'aretz Online reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh, The Tiger State of India Reiterates Focus on Wildlife Tourism and Combating Threats of Climate Change and Global Warming through Wild-life Conservation

Bhopal New Delhi, India NewsVoir Focused on creating favourable conditions for the conservation of tigers especially the endangered Bengal Tiger and the rare White Tiger Plans to create around 11 more protected areas within the st...

China welcomes US-Taliban deal: Calls for orderly withdrawal of foreign troops from Af

China on Monday welcomed the landmark US-Taliban deal and called for orderly and responsible withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan to avoid a security vacuum and prevent the terrorist groups from getting stronger in the war-torn cou...

Warning for heavy rain, snowfall issued in Himachal Pradesh

A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh from March 4-7, the Meteorological department said on Monday There were light showers in some parts of the state from Sunday, it said. Rajgarh recorded 15 mm ...

Democracy was torn to shreds, ruling party MP assaulted one of our Dalit women MPs in Lok Sabha: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Democracy was torn to shreds, ruling party MP assaulted one of our Dalit women MPs in Lok Sabha Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020