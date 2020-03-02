Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL32 CORONAVIRUS-LD INDIA Two fresh cases of coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry New Delhi: Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -- have been reported in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday DEL13 DL-VIOLENCE-SITUATION Situation remains calm but tense in northeast Delhi New Delhi: Many students appeared for their board exams in riot-affected North East Delhi amid heavy security as authorities maintained that the situation continued to remain calm but tense in the area.

CAL12 MG-CLASH Meghalaya violence: Man stabbed, shops set ablaze Shillong: A 28-year-old man was stabbed with a broken glass bottle in the Mawprem area here, as sporadic incidents of violence were reported from across Meghalaya in the aftermath of clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups that has left three people dead, police said on Monday CAL10 WB-MAMATA-VIOLENCE-GENOCIDE Delhi violence state-sponsored genocide: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged the communal violence in Delhi was "state-sponsored genocide" and the BJP was trying to replicate the "Gujarat model of riots" across the country.

DEL29 LSQ-ECI-ELECTION FUNDING EC not in favour of state funding of elections New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is not in favour of state funding of elections as it will not be able to prohibit or check candidates own expenditure over and above provided for by states, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday DEL27 RS-PANEL-ABSENT MPS 95 out of 244 MPs on parliamentary committees absent from all meetings: Naidu New Delhi: As many as 95 MPs did not attend even a single meeting of the parliamentary standing committees that reviewed allocations for different ministries post-presentation of the Union Budget for the 2020-21 fiscal, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said Monday.

DEL17 CONG-PARL-PROTEST Cong MPs protest in Parl complex over Delhi riots, demand Shah's resignation New Delhi: Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, on Monday held a protest inside the Parliament premises over the issue of communal riots in Delhi and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation DEL15 DL-VIOLENCE-CBSE EXAMS Over 92 pc attendance recorded in CBSE board exams in violence-hit northeast Delhi New Delhi: Over 92 per cent attendance was recorded in the board exams held in violence-hit northeast Delhi on Monday, the Central Board for Secondary Exams (CBSE) said.

LEGAL LGD27 DL-HC-LD DELHI VIOLENCE Delhi violence: HC asks police to file report on rehabilitation measures for victims New Delhi: The Delhi High Court asked the police on Monday to file a status report on measures taken by it for medical treatment and rehabilitation of violence-affected people in northeast Delhi LGD12 SC-ABDULLAH SC to hear on Mar 5 plea against detention of Omar Abdullah under PSA New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on March 5 a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

BUSINESS DEL25 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold prices jump Rs 391, silver zooms Rs 713 New Delhi: Gold prices jumped by Rs 391 to Rs 42,616 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday following positive global trend, according to HDFC Securities DEL36 BIZ-LD STOCKS Stocks give up gains to fresh coronavirus concerns, benchmark indices slide for 7th day Mumbai: Market benchmark index Sensex wiped out its sharp gains in the last hour of trade to close down by 153 points on Monday as detection of fresh coronavirus cases in India spooked domestic investors.

FOREIGN FGN36 PAK-LD SHARIF Pak to request British govt for Sharif's deportation Lahore: Pakistan will request the British government to deport Nawaz Sharif, a senior official said while alleging that the "absconding" former prime minister was playing a "fixed match" regarding his illness while in London. By M Zulquernain FGN29 BANGLA-SHRINGLA-ROHINGYA Committed to support mutually-acceptable solution to enable return of Rohingya refugees: India Dhaka: Lauding Bangladesh for providing shelter to displaced Rohingya Muslims, India on Monday said it is committed to offering the fullest support for any mutually-acceptable solution that will enable earliest possible return of the refugees to their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine state and lead to life of dignity SPORTS SPF30 SPO-BOX-OLY-QUALIFIERS Amit Panghal gets top billing, Mary Kom seeded 2nd in boxing's Asian Olympic Qualifiers Amman (Jordan): World silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) has been given the top billing in the men's competition while the iconic M C Mary Kom (51kg) seeded second in the women's event of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing starting here on Tuesday.

PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.