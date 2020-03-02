Left Menu
Bhim Army chief to join SBSP-led front: Party leader

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad will join an Opposition front led by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president O P Rajbhar, a party leader claimed, amid a meeting between the Dalit outfit leader and the former Uttar Pradesh minister in Lucknow on Monday Aazad, who is popularly known as Ravan, will become a part of the Bhagidaari Sankalp Morcha, a front of eight political parties, SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar told PTI.

"Bhim Army will also be a part of the front and a formal announcement will be made in the next few days. Today's meeting also deliberated on this," he said, adding that the meeting lasted for around half an hour Aazad could not be contacted for his comments despite repeated attempts.

Asked to comment on the stand of Aazad on the front, Arvind Rajbhar said: "He will become a part of the front." PTI NAV HMB

