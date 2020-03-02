TDP leader complains on Govt in its own redressal program

During the Andhra Pradesh government's grievance redressal programme 'Spandana', Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Nandigama former MLA Tangirala Sowmya has filed a complaint against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. Sowmya filed the complaint against the YSR Congress Party for procuring lands to give plots for the poor.

While speaking to media after a complaint at 'Spandana', Sowmya said, "We gave a representation to the Nandigama Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) during today's 'Spandana' programme. The Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Castes were given lands long back but the present government is taking away those lands back, on the name of distribution to the poor." "On one hand, the YSRCP government is taking away lands from poor people who have no source of employment and, on the other hand, they are claiming that they will stand by the poor. It is a mere farce," she said.

She also said that the houses which were constructed for the poor and are ready for possession are not being distributed. "The government is, instead, taking lands from the poor and is planning to distribute them to the poor. This seems like Tuglaq kind of rule," she added. "We appeal to the government to not touch the lands assigned to the SC, ST and BCs," the TDP leader said.

She also said that the government should give compensation to farmers who want to give their lands voluntarily. She said, "The farmers voluntarily giving their land to the government should be paid 2.5 times the market value." (ANI)

