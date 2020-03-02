Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP leader complains on Govt in its own redressal program

During the Andhra Pradesh government's grievance redressal programme 'Spandana', Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Nandigama former MLA Tangirala Sowmya has filed a complaint against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Krishna (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:59 IST
TDP leader complains on Govt in its own redressal program
TDP leader Tangirala Sowmya speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

During the Andhra Pradesh government's grievance redressal programme 'Spandana', Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Nandigama former MLA Tangirala Sowmya has filed a complaint against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. Sowmya filed the complaint against the YSR Congress Party for procuring lands to give plots for the poor.

While speaking to media after a complaint at 'Spandana', Sowmya said, "We gave a representation to the Nandigama Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) during today's 'Spandana' programme. The Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Castes were given lands long back but the present government is taking away those lands back, on the name of distribution to the poor." "On one hand, the YSRCP government is taking away lands from poor people who have no source of employment and, on the other hand, they are claiming that they will stand by the poor. It is a mere farce," she said.

She also said that the houses which were constructed for the poor and are ready for possession are not being distributed. "The government is, instead, taking lands from the poor and is planning to distribute them to the poor. This seems like Tuglaq kind of rule," she added. "We appeal to the government to not touch the lands assigned to the SC, ST and BCs," the TDP leader said.

She also said that the government should give compensation to farmers who want to give their lands voluntarily. She said, "The farmers voluntarily giving their land to the government should be paid 2.5 times the market value." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak will spread, British PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the country needed to be prepared for the new coronavirus to spread further.I think its very important to stress that this is a problem that is likely to become more significant for t...

Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces

Kabul, Mar 2 AFP The Taliban said Monday they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and WashingtonThe reduction in violence... ...

FEATURE-Scarred by unrest, Haiti sinks deeper into poverty

Jacquelin Joseph is struggling to re-open his small food and beverage store in the northern Haitian town of Port-de-Paix, months after the country returned to a semblance of normality following violent anti-government protests.The 45-year-o...

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 on Sunday in the Clasico while Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Espanyol and Sevilla moved up to third with a 3-2 win over Osasuna. Here are the talking points from the weekend in La LigaSPAINS FALLEN GIANTS STAY N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020