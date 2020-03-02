Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal panchayat elections to be held soon on party basis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:32 IST
Arunachal panchayat elections to be held soon on party basis

Panchayat elections in Arunachal Pradesh, which has been pending for a year, will soon be held on party basis, the state Assembly was informed on Monday. The structure of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system will be changed to a two-tier one leaving out the Anchal Samiti, Panchayat Minister Bamang Felix said.

Responding to a short-duration discussion by Congress member Ninong Ering on "no party system for panchayat election", Felix said the government has decided to conduct the polls on party basis. The Congress had amended the state Panchayati Raj Act to conduct elections on party basis which cannot be changed now due to scarcity of time, he said.

"So we will go for this election as and where basis except change in the structure from three-tier Panchayati Raj system to a two-tier one," Felix said. The minister said the state government has already informed the State Election Commission to issue notification for holding panchayat polls in the state soon.

Since delimitation process of new districts and electoral roll revision exercise have been completed, the government is ready to conduct the rural polls pending for a year due to change in the structure of the Panchayati Raj system, Felix said. The change in structure meant doing away with the Anchal Samiti, the intermediate level of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, to set up a two-tier system, involving Gram Panchayats and Zilla Parishads..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Sumit Sangwan's one-year ban lifted by NADA

Indian boxer Sumit Sangwan, who was to serve a one-year ban for consuming a prohibited substance, has been cleared by National Anti-Doping Agency NADA after the athlete proved he took the medicine unintentionally. The former Asian Games sil...

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolves Parliament six months ahead of its schedule.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolves Parliament six months ahead of its schedule....

NCP MLC, four others booked for "harassing" daughter-in law

NCP legislator Vidya Chavan and four members of her family, including husband and two sons, have been booked in a case of alleged harassment, cruelty and assault on her daughter-in law, police said on Monday. Besides Vidya Chavan, a member ...

Auto driver held for obscenity after teen girl alerts cops

An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures and sexually harassing an 18-year-old girl, Goregaon police said on Monday. An official identified the accused as Ashok Manilal Kharvi 49.On Saturday, Kharvi started ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020