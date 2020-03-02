Give up hatred, not social media accounts: Rahul to PM Modi
The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet that he was thinking of giving up social media with Rahul Gandhi saying "give up hatred, not social media accounts". The Congress leader's dig came after Prime Minister Modi sent the social media abuzz with his tweet.
"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," Modi tweeted. Tagging Modi's tweet, Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts." Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India." PTI ASK KJ KJ.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
