Left Menu
Development News Edition

Give up hatred, not social media accounts: Rahul to PM Modi 

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:01 IST
Give up hatred, not social media accounts: Rahul to PM Modi 

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet that he was thinking of giving up social media with Rahul Gandhi saying "give up hatred, not social media accounts". The Congress leader's dig came after Prime Minister Modi sent the social media abuzz with his tweet.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," Modi tweeted. Tagging Modi's tweet, Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts." Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India." PTI ASK KJ KJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Environment groups say EU's planned climate law means a lost decade

Environmental groups said on Monday that a decade could be lost in Brussels plan to combat change because its planned climate law, which could tighten emission targets for member states every five years, would not kick in until 2030. The Eu...

8 new barracks at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday informed that eight new barracks are being constructed at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune.Speaking in the state Assembly, Deshmukh informed that construction work of three barracks has been co...

Italy coronavirus death toll jumps to 52

Rome, Mar 2 AFP Italy on Monday reported a jump in the death toll from the coronavirus to 52, with more than 2,000 people infected, most of whom were in the countrys northern Lombardy regionThe civil protection agency said 18 people had die...

Britain's demands for U.S. trade talks set to test special relationship

Britain on Monday unveiled its mandate for trade talks with the United States, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowing to drive a hard bargain in negotiations that are set to test the two allies special relationship. After leaving the Euro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020