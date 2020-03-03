Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration to cut number of employees at Chinese media outlets in U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 05:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 05:41 IST
Trump administration to cut number of employees at Chinese media outlets in U.S.

The United States on Monday said it was slashing the number of Chinese nationals permitted to work at the U.S. offices of major Chinese state-owned media outlets to retaliate against Beijing's "long-standing intimidation and harassment of journalists." Citing a "deepening crackdown" on all forms of independent reporting inside China, administration officials said Beijing's attacks on free speech were worse than they were a decade ago, comparing them to those of the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War.

Effective March 13, Washington will cap the number of U.S.-based employees of Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International and China Daily Distribution Corp at 100 from 160 currently. Beijing's U.N. ambassador said the move was not "appropriate". China last month revoked the visas of three Wall Street Journal reporters in Beijing after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the "Real Sick Man of Asia". Another reporter with the paper had to leave last year after China declined to renew his visa.

"For years, the government of the People’s Republic of China has imposed increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment, and intimidation against American and other foreign journalists operating in China," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. Monday's decision was not particularly linked to the Wall Street Journal case nor the content the Chinese outlets in question produced, senior State Department officials told reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"We've been imploring the Chinese for years and years now to improve their treatment of journalists in China. So, this is not linked to any one particular incident," one U.S. official said, but added that the expulsion of Journal reporters was a "fairly egregious" example. While the U.S. officials said the move was not an expulsion of these Chinese nationals, they acknowledge that the people whose visas are contingent on their ability to work in the United States may be forced to leave the country.

The four outlets were among five designated by the United States as foreign embassies earlier this month, as a first step of this move. FURTHER ACTION

Tensions between the two superpowers have escalated since President Donald Trump came to office three years ago, with disputes over issues ranging from trade to accusations of Chinese spying in the United States and to U.S. support for Taiwan. "We have some differences but we do not think it is appropriate for the United States to take steps in interfering with the work of journalists coming from China," China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun told a news conference.

On Monday, the Foreign Correspondents Club of China said in a report that the Chinese government has "weaponised" visas as part of a stepped-up campaign of pressure on foreign journalists. "It is our hope that this action will spur Beijing to adopt a more fair and reciprocal approach to U.S. and other foreign press in China," Pompeo said, while State Department officials said Washington was ready to take further action if Beijing retaliated.

"If in fact they decide to take this in a further negative direction however of course..all options would be on the table. I can't tell you what in particular we would do, but we’d sit down review the circumstances and then consider all of our options," the official said. The personnel caps would be placed on the entities as opposed to people hence it would be up to the media outlets to decide the necessary staffing cuts, the officials said.

The United States would also announce in the near future limits on duration of stay for Chinese journalists, administration officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

US charges 2 Chinese nationals with laundering over USD 100 mn in cryptocurrency

The US has charged two Chinese nationals with laundering over USD 100 million worth of cryptocurrency from an exchange of the virtual currency which was hacked. The funds were stolen by North Korean actors in 2018.In the two-count indictmen...

Golden Knights look for bounce-back vs. Devils

After having their franchise record-tying eight-game win streak snapped in surprising fashion by the Los Angeles Kings, the Vegas Golden Knights conclude a four-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the New Jersey Devils in Las Vegas. Su...

Magic F Gordon (knee) out against Blazers

The Orlando Magic declared Aaron Gordon out for the teams home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday because of right knee inflammation. Gordon, who has seen a bump in minutes over the past month, told his team of tightness and ...

Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke to endorse Joe Biden- NYT

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto ORourke was set to endorse Joe Bidens White House bid, according to the New York Times, joining dozens of current and former Democrats who rushed to endorse the former vice president on Monday.O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020